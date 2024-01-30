BOSTON (WHDH) - Six people, including current and former Massachusetts State Police troopers, were arrested as part of an alleged bribery scheme.

Acting United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Joshua S. Levy will announce the arrests and federal charges at a press conference Tuesday morning.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, the six individuals are charged in a 74-count indictment with an alleged bribery conspiracy “to give guaranteed passing scores to certain CDL (commercial driver’s license) applicants.”

