US Attorney: Everett man scaled fence at FBI Boston headquarters, shattered glass door with rock

BOSTON (WHDH) - An Everett man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he scaled a fence at FBI Boston headquarters in Chelsea and shattered a glass door with a rock early Friday morning.

Brian Ricardo Dennis, 52, was charged Monday by criminal complaint in federal court in Boston with injuring or depredating government property, according to United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling. He was detained pending a probable cause and detention hearing on Wednesday.

Dennis allegedly scaled a perimeter fence around 1:20 a.m. Surveillance video later showed him retrieving a large rock and repeatedly throwing it against a door, shattering the glass, Lelling said.

Blood found at the headquarters was determined to belong to Dennis.

An investigation remains ongoing.

