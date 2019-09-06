US Attorney: Fall River mayor arrested for extorting marijuana vendors for cash

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The embattled mayor of Fall River was arrested by law enforcement officers on Friday morning for allegedly extorting marijuana vendors for hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, according to officials.

Mayor Jasiel Correia II is currently facing a federal trial for fraud and tax evasion.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday in federal court in Boston.

Genoveva Andrade, Correia’s former chief of staff, was also arrested on charges including extortion and bribery, according to the FBI.

Correia pleaded guilty last year to collecting more than $360,000 from investors to develop an app that was supposed to help businesses connect with consumers but instead spent more than $230,000 of the investor funds to bankroll a lavish lifestyle, federal prosecutors said.

The 27-year-old was recalled and re-elected on the same night last March.

Correia, who was first elected at age 23, is running for re-election.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office will release details of his arrest during an 11 a.m. press conference.

