BOSTON (WHDH) - The acting United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts filed paperwork on Wednesday to move a COVID-19 relief payment out of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s possession and redistribute it among his victims.

Tarnaev reveieved the $1,400 payment in June and it has been sitting in an inmate trust account.

Tsarnaev is serving a life sentence at a Supermax prison in Colorado.

