Joshua Levy plans to step down as U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts.

Levy tendered his resignation to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland Monday afternoon and plans to depart from the powerful post on Jan. 17, three days before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

In a press release, the Justice Department said Levy became acting U.S. attorney in May 2023 and was twice nominated by President Biden for the permanent role. Garland named Levy as US Attorney in November 2024.

“Serving as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts has truly been the highlight of my career,” Levy said in a statement. “Every day over the past three years, I have witnessed firsthand the unwavering dedication and extraordinary skill of the federal prosecutors, support staff, and law enforcement partners who work tirelessly to uphold the rule of law, keep our communities safe and protect civil rights. My core touchstones as the leader of this office have been to serve with the highest integrity and a commitment to pursue justice in every case by following the facts and the law, without fear or favor.”

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Murrane, who has been with the Department of Justice for 16 years, will assume the role of Acting U.S. Attorney following Levy’s departure, according to the press release.

