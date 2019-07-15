US Attorney General uses Massachusetts as an example at anti-Semitism summit

WASHINGTON (WHDH) – The US Attorney General spoke at Monday’s anti-Semitism Summit in Washington and used Massachusetts as an example of a growing problem.

“In Massachusetts in March, vandals desecrating 59 gravestones in a Jewish cemetery, knocking over headstones and scrolling swastikas, and hateful graffiti,” Attorney General William Barr said. “These attacks and others like them in communities across the country sadly are less well-known outside the Jewish community, but they form the daily background of concerns about security and safety that many in the Jewish community feel.”

Monday’s summit focused on harassment and discrimination towards members of the Jewish Faith.

Barr specifically referenced the incident in Fall River back in March where several headstones in a Jewish cemetery were defaced with swastikas and hateful messages.

More anti-Semitism occurred on a national scale back in April during a deadly shooting at a California Synagogue that left one person dead and three hurt.

The 19-year-old accused shooter is charged with 54 hate crimes, one for every person at the Synagogue.

