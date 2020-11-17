US Attorney: Harmful conditions at Mass. Department of Correction violate Constitution

BOSTON (WHDH) - Conditions at the Massachusetts Department of Correction are harmful to prisoners with mental health issues and violate the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division announced Tuesday following the conclusion of an investigation.

There is reasonable cause to believe that the MDOC fails to provide constitutionally adequate supervision to prisoners in mental health crisis, fails to provide adequate mental health care to prisoners in mental health crisis, and violates the constitutional rights of prisoners in mental health crisis by using prolonged mental health watch under restrictive housing conditions, according to United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office.

Prosecutors claim that prisoners have engaged in self-harm and have died or seriously injured themselves while on mental health watch as a result of the alleged failures and conditions.

“Our investigation found cause to conclude that the Massachusetts Department of Corrections fails to properly supervise and accommodate prisoners suffering from serious mental health issues,” Lelling said in a news release. “The conditions at MDOC facilities show how systemic deficiencies in prison facilities can compound each other and amount to constitutional violations. MDOC has cooperated with our investigation from the beginning and we look forward to working with state prison authorities to implement reform measures.”

Investigators said they concluded that prisoners are at serious risk of harm after reviewing documents, including policies and procedures, mental health records, incident reports, investigative reports, disciplinary reports and training materials. They also conducted tours of prison facilities and conducted interviews of administrative staff, security staff, mental health staff, and hundreds of prisoners.

The MDOC has since been issued a written notice detailing the alleged conditions and a list of minimum remedial measures necessary to address them.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)