US Attorney: Hezbollah supporter scouted out terror attack targets in Boston, NYC, D.C.

NEW YORK (WHDH) - A man who was allegedly trained by the Hezbollah terrorist organization scouted out attacks in Boston, New York City, and Washington D.C., according to the Department of Justice.

Alexei Saab was charged Thursday in a nine-count indictment for offenses related to his support for Hezbollah, an Islamic militant group based in Lebanon, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman, of the Southern District of New York, announced.

Saab allegedly used his training to scout possible targets throughout the United States, including Quincy Market, Fenway Park, and the Prudential Center, a criminal complaint indicated.

Authorities obtained dozens of photos that Saab allegedly took in the spots where the apparent attacks were planned.

