US Attorney: Illinois man coerced 14-year-old Mass. girl to send him explicit photos

BOSTON (WHDH) - An Illinois man who allegedly coerced a 14-year-old Massachusetts girl to send him explicit photos and videos was indicted Tuesday on charges in connection with producing child pornography, federal prosecutors said.

Domenique Dequon Hines, 23, of Crystal Lake, was indicted by a federal grand jury on a production of child pornography charge, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office.

Hines and the girl initially met on Instagram, exchanged phone numbers, and began communicating via iMessage, according to charging documents. A review of the messages allegedly revealed that Hines told the girl that he was 23 and victim confirmed that she was only 14.

At Hines’ request, the victim took sexually explicit photos and videos of herself and sent them to him, prosecutors allege.

Hines was previously convicted of a child pornography offense in Illinois, according to a criminal complaint.

Due to the prior conviction, Hines could face a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years and up to 50 years in prison.

It’s not clear when Hines will be called back to court.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)