US Attorney issues stern warning about coronavirus-related scams, crimes

BOSTON (WHDH) - United States Attorney E. Lelling is warning scammers and criminals not to prey on the public’s fears and anxieties during the coronavirus pandemic or face “aggressive” punishment.

“As our communities take extraordinary measures to confront the coronavirus outbreak, some may view this as an opportunity to prey on the public’s fears and anxieties,” Lelling said in a statement. “The Department of Justice is now focused on cybercrime, sale of counterfeit goods, treatment scams and other healthcare and investment scams arising from the pandemic. My office will aggressively prosecute anyone engaged in this kind of activity.”

Massachusetts residents who believe they are victims of fraud or other criminal activity related to the pandemic should contact Lelling’s office at 1-888-221-6023.

Anyone who is in immediate danger is urged to call 911.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)