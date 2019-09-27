US Attorney: Lawrence woman, 19, produced videos of herself sexually abusing young children

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Lawrence woman was indicted Thursday on sexual exploitation charges after investigators say she produced images and videos of herself abusing two children under four years of age.

Jakob Nieves, who also goes by the name Dakota, was indicted in federal court in Boston on two counts of sexual exploitation of children, one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling announced.

She was charged by complaint and arrested on Aug. 14.

Nieves allegedly used the Kik messenger app to send an undercover agent images and videos that she produced, depicting her sexually abusing a child.

When law enforcement executed a search warrant at Nieves’ home on Aug. 14, she admitted to distributing images and videos of child pornography to a user she “met” in a Kik group geared toward individuals interested in pedophilia, according to investigators.

Nieves has been detained since her arrest.

