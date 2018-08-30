US Attorney: Man threatened to shoot Boston Globe employees in head over free press editorial

BOSTON (WHDH) - A California man was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly threatening to kill employees at The Boston Globe in retaliation for the newspaper’s editorial response to political attacks on the media, officials said.

Robert D. Chain, 68, of Encino, is charged with one count of making threatening communications in interstate commerce, United States Attorney Andrew Lelling announced in a press release.

“In the past few months, this office has charged people with threatening to bomb a minority commencement ceremony at Harvard, threatening to shoot people at a Second Amendment rally, offering money to anyone who kills a federal agent, and mailing white powder and threatening notes to certain public figures,” Lelling said. “Anyone – regardless of political affiliation – who puts others in fear for their lives will be prosecuted by this office. In a time of increasing political polarization, and amid the increasing incidence of mass shootings, members of the public must police their own political rhetoric. Or we will.”

Chain is accused of making threatening phone calls to the Globe’s newsroom immediately after the daily publication announced on Aug. 10 that it was requesting that other newspapers around the country publish a coordinated editorial response to political attacks on the media.

In a total of about 14 calls over the course of 12 days, Chain referred to the paper as “the enemy of the people” and threatened to kill newspaper employees, according to court documents.

On Aug. 16, the day the coordinated editorial response was published in the Boston Globe, Chain allegedly called the Globe newsroom and threatened to shoot Globe employees in the head.

Chain is slated to appear in federal court in Los Angeles Thursday afternoon and be transferred to Boston at a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)