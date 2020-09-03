US Attorney: Mass. man faked his own death to avoid COVID-19 fraud charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man who faked his own death after being charged with fraudulently seeking more than $500,000 in forgivable loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act has been indicted by a grand jury, officials announced Thursday.

David Adler Staveley, 53, of Andover, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Providence on charges including three counts of bank fraud and one count each of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, false statements to influence the SBA, aggravated identity theft, and failure to appear in court as required, according to United States Attorney Aaron L. Weisman.

Prosecutors allege Staveley conspired to seek forgivable loans guaranteed by the SBA, claiming to have dozens of employees earning wages at four different business, three restaurants, and an electronics business, but there were no employees working for any of the businesses. Staveley is also accused of posing as his brother in real estate transactions.

Staveley, who was released on bond following his arrest on May 5, 2020, allegedly traveled to Connecticut and cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet.

In an effort to deceive law enforcement into believing that he had died, Staveley staged his own death by leaving suicide notes with associates and in his car, which he left unlocked and parked by the Atlantic Ocean, according to the indictment.

Staveley allegedly traveled to various states using false identities and stolen license plates before being apprehended by the United States Marshals Service in Alpharetta, Georgia, on July 23.

The CARES Act is a federal law enacted on March 29, 2020, designed to provide emergency financial assistance to millions of Americans who are suffering from economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)