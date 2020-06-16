US Attorney: Mass. man sent ‘racist, vile, disturbing’ threats to Philadelphia police commissioner

PHILADELPHIA (WHDH) — A Massachusetts man is facing federal charges after investigators say he emailed “racist, vile, and disturbing” threats to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and threatened to slit a Massachusetts official’s throat.

Peter Fratus, 39, of West Dennis, was charged Tuesday by criminal complaint with transmitting threatening communications in interstate commerce, United States Attorney William M. McSwain announced.

The complaint alleges that Fratus sent two messages to Outlaw’s email address on June 6, both of which contained racist, offensive, and threatening language, according to McSwain. One message is also said to have contained a communication asking where Outlaw lived.

The FBI traced the email address 617slave2btrained@gmail.com to an account used by Fratus.

Court paperwork shows “prior to the interview, the Massachusetts State Police advised the FBI that Fratus had threatened a Massachusetts government official by leaving voicemails on the public official’s phone during which he allegedly threatened to slit the public official’s throat.“

Investigators have not named that official.

During his interview, investigators say Fratus initially denied sending the threatening e-mails, then admitted he “crossed the line.”

“As alleged in the criminal complaint, Peter Fratus’ racist threats towards Commissioner Outlaw were vile and disturbing,” McSwain said. “We take such threats very seriously, and let this be a warning to anyone who might feel the urge to fire off an online threat directed at a public official: we will trace your digital footprint, track you down and hold you accountable.”

McSwain said his office plans to file a motion seeking the detention Fratus pending trial.

Fratus faces a maximum possible sentence of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)