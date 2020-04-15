US Attorney: Mass. man tried to blow up Jewish assisted living residence

LONGMEADOW, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man was arrested Wednesday after investigators say he tried to use a five-gallon gas tank to blow up a Jewish assisted living residence in Longmeadow earlier this month.

John Michael Rathbun, 36, of East Longmeadow, was charged in a criminal complaint in federal court in Springfield with two counts of attempted arson, United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling announced.

Rathburn allegedly placed an incendiary device at the entrance of Ruth’s House on Converse Street, a Jewish-sponsored assisted living residential facility, according to federal investigators.

“In times of national crisis, hatred based on religion often blossoms into violence,” Lelling said in a news release. “The charges, in this case, allege that the defendant tried to blow up a Jewish assisted living residence with a five-gallon gas canister.”

At the time of the alleged incident, the facility was being discussed on white supremacist online platforms, Lelling added.

The living facility is located within a short distance of three Jewish temples, a Jewish private school, and a Jewish Community Center, according to Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division.

On April 2, police discovered the homemade incendiary device within feet of a widely used pedestrian walkway and about 50 yards from Ruth’s House, a criminal complaint indicated.

The canister was filled with liquid believed to be flammable gasoline with a burnt religious pamphlet placed in the nozzle, police said.

“A portion of the pamphlet was charred and appeared to have been lit on fire in an attempt to ignite the gas,” police wrote in the complaint.

Bloodstains that were found on the canister and pamphlet ultimately led investigators to Rathburn. On April 9, it was determined that samples of the stains matched his DNA profile.

In March, investigators said they uncovered a white supremacist organization on two social media platforms with a calendar that had April 3 marked off as “Jew killing day.”

The Longmeadow living facility was said to be listed as a target for “mass killings.”

Rathburn is slated to make an initial appearance via videoconference before Magistrate Judge Katherine Robertson.

An investigation remains ongoing.

