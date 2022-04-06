SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The superintendent of schools in Chicopee was arrested Wednesday after allegedly making false statements in connection with sending threatening messages to a candidate who applied to become the city’s next chief of police, federal officials said.

Lynn M. Clark, 51, of Belchertown, is slated to appear in federal court in Springfield after being charged by criminal complaint with one count of making false statements, according to United States Attorney Rachael Rollins and Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Chicopee officials were in the process of hiring a new police chief in December 2021 when law enforcement received a report that a candidate for the position was receiving threats intended to force the victim to withdraw their application, according to the complaint.

The victim received numerous text messages from unknown numbers containing threats to expose information that would cause the victim reputational harm, causing them to withdraw their application, the complaint indicated.

Federal officials say Clark sent about 99 threatening messages from fictitious phone numbers purchased through a mobile app. Phone and internet records allegedly revealed that these numbers were purchased by Clark and that the purchased numbers sent each of the threatening messages.

Clark reportedly denied sending the messages on numerous occasions and he allegedly suggested that the messages could have been sent by other city employees, the victim’s colleagues, and a member of his own family.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)