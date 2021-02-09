US Attorney: NH man threatened to hang 6 members of Congress if they didn’t ‘get behind’ Trump

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after federal investigators say he threatened to kill six members of Congress if they didn’t “get behind” former President Donald Trump, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced Tuesday.

Ryder Winegar, 33, of Amherst, was indicted Monday by a federal grand jury on charges including six counts of threatening members of Congress and one count of threatening a New Hampshire state representative, according to Murray.

Winegar left voicemails at the offices of six members of Congress in Washington, D.C. in December 2020 and threatened to hang them unless they shifted their views and backed Trump as president, a complaint filed in court alleges.

“I got some advice for you. Here’s the advice, Donald Trump is your president. If you don’t get behind him, we’re going to hang you until you die,” Winegar allegedly said.

In some of the messages, Winegar allegedly identified himself by name or identified his telephone number.

In email sent just days prior, Winegar told a state representative that he was going to “pull him from his bed and hang him,” according to Murray.

U.S. Capitol Police helped federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies investigate the alleged threats.

