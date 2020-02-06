US Attorney: NH man who traveled to Mass. hotel to have sex with minor caught with box of condoms, cash

BOSTON (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man who allegedly traveled to a hotel in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, to have sex with a minor was busted Wednesday with an unopen box of condoms and $90 in cash, authorities announced.

Donald Gibson, 37, of Nashua, was charged Thursday in a criminal complaint with traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a person under 18 years of age, distribution of child pornography, and transportation of child pornography, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. He was detained after an initial appearance in federal court in Boston pending a detention hearing.

Gibson communicated via various text messaging applications with an undercover agent and devised a plan to meet the agent and his purported 13-year-old daughter in a hotel room, the criminal complaint indicated. During the conversations, Gibson allegedly sent child pornography to the undercover agent.

On Wednesday, Gibson drove from New Hampshire to Tewksbury, authorities said. Gibson was reportedly busted by investigators as he walked into the hotel.

In text conversations that were had prior to setting up a meeting date, Gibson allegedly gave the undercover agent suggestions on how he could start having inappropriate contact with his purported daughter so the three of them could engage in sex acts together.

Authorities say Gibson also promised to provide the undercover agent with more child pornography.

Gibson is due back in federal court on Friday.

