SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Leah Foley Tuesday released details of videos recorded by the Brown University shooter that were recovered from the Salem, New Hampshire storage facility where he was found dead on December 18.

Investigators executed a federal search warrant at the storage facility which was used by Claudio Neves Valente, the Portuguese national responsible for the murders of two students at Brown University, Ella Cook and Mukhammad-Aziz Umurzokov, and the murder of Massachusetts Institue of Technology professor Nuno Loureiro at his home in Brookline days later.

During that search, Foley said the FBI recovered an electronic device containing a series of short videos made by Neves Valente after the shootings.

The Department of Justice released the transcripts of the videos Tuesday, which have been translated from Portuguese to English. In the videos, he admited he had been planning the Brown University shooting for a long time, saying, “The time for the final conclusions has arrived.” He continues, “To say that I was extraordinarily satisfied, no, but I also don’t regret what I did.”

Although Neves Valente stated that Brown University was his intended target, Foley said a preliminary review of the evidence suggests he did not give a motive.

Foley said the department is still investigating the attacks, and authorities do not believe there is any threat to the public associated with the shootings.

