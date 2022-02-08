(WHDH) — A Texas woman who went on a local news station to emotionally plead with the public to come forward with information in connection with her husband’s death has pleaded guilty to orchestrating his murder, officials said.

Jennifer Lynne Faith, 49, of Oak Cliff, pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of use of interstate commerce in the commission of murder-for-hire, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham announced.

In return for her plea, prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence of life imprisonment as opposed to the death sentence. Sentencing will ultimately be decided by a judge on May 26.

“Jennifer Faith’s cold-blooded plot to murder her husband was made all the more heinous by the way she behaved after his death. Even as she wept for her late husband on TV, Ms. Faith was corresponding with his murderer, plotting about how to cover up their crime,” Meacham said. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office, ATF, DPD, and our law enforcement partners remain committed to getting justice for Jamie. We are proud to hold Ms. Faith accountable for her crimes, and look forward to proving our case against her boyfriend, Mr. Lopez, in court. Truth will prevail in the end.”

According to plea papers, Faith admitted that her boyfriend, Darrin Ruben Lopez, 49, gunned down her husband, American Airlines technology director Jamie Faith, on Oct. 9, 2020, in front of his home in Oak Cliff.

Lopez, who is disabled after suffering a traumatic brain injury while serving in the United States Army in Iraq, is facing murder and gun charges and has pleaded not guilty, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Faith also allegedly admitted to creating two phony email accounts to talk to Lopez, assuming the identities of her husband and one of her friends, in order to falsely convince Lopez that her husband was physically and sexually abusing her.

Seven months into her relationship with Lopez, she exited her home with her husband to walk their dog at which point Lopez allegedly shot Jamie Faith seven times before fleeing the scene in his black Nissan Titan pickup truck with a distinctive “T” decal on the bank window, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

After learning law enforcement was aware of the decal, Faith appeared on the local news station WFAA and pleaded with the public to help investigators locate the truck.

Following the interview, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says Faith texted Lopez and encouraged him to remove the decal, which he did.

About a month after her husband’s death, Faith allegedly admitted that she initiated a claim with a life insurance company seeking about $629,000 in death benefits Jamie Faith had through his employer.

ATF agents arrested Lopez on Jan. 11, 2021, in his hometown of Cumberland Furnace, Tennessee. The firearm used to kill Jamie Faith was allegedly recovered inside Lopez’s home.

