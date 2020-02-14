US border agents to pursue migrants in ‘sanctuary’ cities

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is deploying agents from the border to “sanctuary” cities that are hindering stepped-up immigration enforcement.

Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Matthew Albence announced the use of Customs and Border Patrol agents in the interior of the country on Friday.

Albence said the move is necessary because sanctuary cities are refusing to cooperate with ICE in the capture of immigrants. He says border agents will “supplement” ICE.

Albence did not disclose the cities. But an official speaking on condition of anonymity said they include San Francisco, Boston, Chicago and New York.

