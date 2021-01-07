US Capitol Police officer has died following pro-Trump riot

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(CNN) — A US Capitol Police officer has died from events stemming from Wednesday’s riot at the Capitol, three sources confirm to CNN, in which a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the building to stop the counting of electoral votes that affirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

The police officer is now the fifth person to die as a result of the day’s violence. One woman was shot and killed by Capitol Police as the crowd breached the building and three others suffered medical emergencies that proved fatal.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

