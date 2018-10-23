US Coast Guard: Body of lobsterman who fell overboard recovered off Maine coast

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WHDH) — The U.S. Coast Guard has recovered the body a lobsterman who fell overboard near Doyle Island in Maine on Tuesday.

A good Samaritan called watchstanders at Sector Northern New England to report that he saw a person fall into the water from a 20-foot commercial lobster boat.

A 29-foot response boat crew from Coast Guard Station Jonesport, along with a Coast Guard HC-133 Ocean Sentry and MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter assisted in a search for the man.

Mariners were advised to exercise caution while operating in the area.

The man’s name has not been released.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)