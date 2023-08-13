NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - The US Coast Guard is continuing to search the water off Nantucket for a fisherman who was reported missing Saturday night.

Around 8 p.m. the crew of the Gaston’s Legacy reported one of their crewmen was missing.

The Coast Guard tasked an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station Cape Cod and a boat crew from Coast Guard Station Brant Point to search the area within the hour. Both crews conducted overnight searches and other boats have joined the search in the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

