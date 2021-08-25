NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The United States Coast Guard and local police responded to reports of two swimmers in distress in Newbury Wednesday evening.

SKY7 HD flew over the Parker River where crews were seen searching the waters about a mile off the bridge near Newburyport.

No further details were released.

#happeningnow @uscg Station Merrimack River and local police are responding to two people in distress one mile off the bridge in Parker River near Newburyport . Updates will be posted when available. — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) August 25, 2021

