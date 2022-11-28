The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two fishermen as their boat sank off the coast of North Carolina.

The two men ended up jumping into the water while they awaited rescue. Petty Officer Tyler Robinson told 7NEWS that the seas were rough, making the rescue extremely difficult.

“Unfortunately this night, the weather wasn’t ideal for the current situation,” Robinson said. “So, it definitely makes it a little more stressful.”

“When we got them out of the water, they were super thankful,” he added.

The mariners had just purchased the boat before it sank. Following the incident, they were taken to a nearby Coast Guard station with no injuries.

The Coat Guard is reminding boaters to familiarize themselves with their safety equipment and to always stay with their boat until they are rescued.

