PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three fishermen who were found clinging to an overturned boat 20 miles off Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Friday.

The three people were hoisted from the overturned vessel Titan and taken to Pease Air National Guard Base.

No additional information was immediately available.

#HappeningNow @USCG crews are responding to an overturned fishing vessel, TITAN, 20 miles off Portsmouth, #NH

3 people found clinging to the hull will be hoisted and brought to Pease Air National Guard Base#SAR — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) July 16, 2021

