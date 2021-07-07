GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) – Dozens of people were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday morning after an engine fire broke out on a deep-sea fishing boat off the coast of Gloucester, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a fire aboard the “Yankee Patriot 2” vessel in Gloucester Harbor transported 40 people to safety, according to the Coast Guard’s northeast sector.

The crew stayed onboard and transported the vessel back to the harbor on its own power using the port engine after the starboard engine caught on fire.

“The fire was out pretty quick. That’s obviously main concern once you get on board is trying to get people off,” Harbormaster Thomas Ciarametaro said. “You know, fire situations you have people panic, jump in the water, so on and so forth, but we really didn’t have any of that situation as you can see…Everything went really smooth.”

There were no reported injuries.

“Fire at sea is one of the most dangerous situations you can have on a vessel so we were immediately concerned for the safety of life at sea,” a US Coast Guard officials said. “So, we responded with the hope that everything was alright but we were preparing for the worst our crews got on scene and made that call to remove the people from the boat just to be safe.”

An investigation indicated that a coolant line broke on the boat, causing the motor to produce steam.

