GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of people were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday morning after an engine fire broke out on a boat off the coast of Gloucester, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a fire aboard the “Yankee Patriot 2” vessel in Gloucester Harbor transported 40 people to safety, according to the Coast Guard’s northeast sector.

The crew stayed onboard and transported the vessel back to the harbor on its own power using the port engine after the starboard engine caught on fire.

“The fire was out pretty quick. That’s obviously main concern once you get on board is trying to get people off,” the harbormaster said. You know, fire situations you have people panic, jump in the water, so on and so forth, but we really didn’t have any of that situation as you can see…Everything went really smooth.”

There were no reported injuries.

The Coast Guard will investigate the cause of the fire.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)