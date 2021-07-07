GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of people were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday morning after a fire broke out on a boat off the coast of Gloucester, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a fire aboard the “Yankee Patriot 2” vessel in Gloucester Harbor transported 44 people to safety, according to the Coast Guard’s northeast sector.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately clear.

