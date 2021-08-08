NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - Nine people were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard on Saturday evening after the boat they were on ran aground on a jetty in the water off Nantucket.

Crews responding to a report of a 41-foot vessel that had run aground on the east jetty outbound in the Nantucket main channel transported nine people to safety, according to the Coast Guard’s northeast sector.

The crew brought everyone to the station where they stayed overnight, due to a lack of available lodging nearby.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

@USCG STA Brant Point rescued 9 ppl off their 41’ boat after running aground on the East jetty outbound Nantucket Main Channel last night.

The crew brought everyone to the station where they stayed the night due to no avail lodging.

No injuries/pollution reported.#slumberparty pic.twitter.com/Ed5mbsYavE — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) August 8, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)