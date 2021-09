NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - The U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday rescued a man from a fishing boat off the coast of Nantucket.

The man had reportedly lost feeling in his legs before calling for help.

He was reportedly taken to the hospital after being rescued. His condition has not been released.

