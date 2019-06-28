US Coast Guard responding to boat in distress off Hyannis

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - The U.S. Coast Guard says members are responding to reports of a boat in distress off Cape Cod.

The call came in Friday night for a 23-foot boat in distress about 5 miles southeast of Hyannis.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

No additional information has been released.

