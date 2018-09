WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to a report of a disabled cruise ship in Buzzards Bay.

The coast guard announced the launch of the Buzzards Bay Task Force and other units about 3:45 p.m. Friday, according to a post on Twitter.

There were no reported injuries.

