US Coast Guard responds to boat in distress off Hyannis

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - The U.S. Coast Guard says members responded to reports of a boat in distress off Cape Cod.

The call came in Friday night as a 23-foot boat began taking on water about 5 miles southeast of Hyannis, firefighters say

A hole in the stern allowed about a foot of water to flood the deck of the boat.

Three people were on board at the time. No injuries have been reported.

The boat has been towed to shore.

No additional information has been released.

