HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for four missing boaters after they set sail from New Hampshire on Wednesday morning, according to officials.

The United States Coast Guard Northeast said multiple teams have been searching for Michael Sai and three other people who departed from Hampton, New Hampshire, with plans to head to a fishing spot near Jeffreys Ledge, some 50 miles offshore.

Authorities shared an image of the boat the four individuals were believed to be in, described as a 17-ft white center console.

Soon after sharing the image Thursday afternoon, officials said an “overturned vessel” was located by Coast Guard aircraft some seven miles northeast of Cape Ann.

“No persons in the water were observed. Search continues for four people,” the official USCGNortheast Twitter account stated.

The USCG Northeast said on social media that an MH-60 helicopter and HC-144 airplane from Air Station Cape Cod were part of the search, as well as two cutter ships and personnel at the Coast Guard Stations at Portsmouth Harbor, Merrimack River and Gloucester.

Officials asked that if anyone had information that could assist search crews, to contact Sector Northern New England at (207) 767-0303.

