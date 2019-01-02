PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching near Block Island for two missing fishermen.

The Coast Guard says it received a distress call after the fishing boat Mistress capsized Tuesday morning off Block Island, Rhode Island.

The boat started taking on water near the nation’s first offshore wind farm.

A nearby fishing boat, Captain Bligh, got to the scene first and rescued one fisherman. The crew reported that two fishermen were still missing.

A Coast Guard helicopter crew began searching, but had to turn back due to low visibility and unsafe weather. A Coast Guard boat also had to turn back.

The Coast Guard has since sent the Cutter Sanibel and a lifeboat to the scene. The Captain Bligh remained there to help.

The Mistress docks in Point Judith, Rhode Island.

