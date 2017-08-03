US Coast Guard says missing boater in Essex Bay has been found

ESSEX, MA (WHDH) - The US Coast Guard a boater who had gone missing in Essex Bay has been found safe.

The USCG Northeast Twitter account reported a search for Ted Gulvemond, 61, who recently went missing in Essex Bay.

He had been last seen on a 21-foot Donzi boat.

Authorities say Gulvemond’s wife reported him missing after he didn’t return after leaving the dock at around 7 p.m. Wednesday night. She told officials he usually spends an hour on the water but hadn’t returned by 11 p.m.

The Coast Guard searched a 127-square-mile area using response boats, a Jayhawk helicopter, and airplane crews. Local crews from Essex, Ipswich, and Gloucester have assisted in the search.

There is no immediate word on what caused him to not return home.

