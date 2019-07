FRIENDSHIP, MAINE (WHDH) - The US Coast Guard is searching for an elderly man off the coast of Maine who hasn’t been seen since Sunday morning, officials said.

Coast Guard crews from Boothbay Harbor are searching for Matt Talburt, 79, who was last seen near Friendship.

Anyone with information is asked to call 207-767-0303.

#HappeningNow: Coast Guard Crews from Boothbay Harbor are searching for a 79 y/o man, Matt Talburt, near Allen Island, ME. He was last seen Sunday morning near Friendship, ME. (1/2) — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) July 23, 2019

110-foot Coast Guard Cutter Ocracoke and an MH-60 from Air Station Cape Cod are assisting on the search. Please call (207)767-0303 with any information. (2/2) — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) July 23, 2019

