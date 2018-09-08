US Coast Guard searching off Peddocks Island after ferry reports man overboard

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water near Peddocks Island after the Provincetown 2 ferry reported a man overboard Saturday night.
The ferry reported the man overboard to watchstanders at Sector Boston at approximately 8:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the U.S. Coast Guard Northeast.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)