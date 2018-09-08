US Coast Guard searching off Peddocks Island after ferry reports man overboard

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water near Peddocks Island after the Provincetown 2 ferry reported a man overboard Saturday night.

The ferry reported the man overboard to watchstanders at Sector Boston at approximately 8:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the U.S. Coast Guard Northeast.

No additional information was immediately available.

