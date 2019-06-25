US Coast Guard suspends search for missing kayaker off Nantucket

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - The US Coast Guard has suspended its search for a kayaker who went missing off Nantucket on Sunday.

The search for Vitaly Filitovich, who was last seen kayaking near shore, was suspended at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Filitovich was reported missing around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. His kayak was located upright shortly after the search began.

The Coast Guard says crews conducted 44 sorites, searching 3,087 square nautical miles over 42 hours.

