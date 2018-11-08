US flags at half-staff to honor bar shooting victims

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) – President Donald Trump has ordered that the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff in respect for the victims of the shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California.
Trump ordered the flag be flown at half-staff until sunset Saturday at the White House and on all public buildings, military posts, naval stations and aboard all U.S. naval vessels.
He also directed the flag to be flown at half-staff at all U.S. embassies and military bases and naval stations abroad.
Authorities say 28-year-old Ian David Long, a former machine gunner and decorated combat veteran of the war in Afghanistan, opened fire Wednesday night at the Southern California bar, killing 12 people and sending hundreds fleeing in terror.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren took to Twitter, saying Congress must end gun violence immediately.
Sen. Ed Markey echoed Warren’s words, saying in a tweet that “real legislation” must be passed to “stop the bloodshed.”
