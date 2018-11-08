US flags at half-staff to honor bar shooting victims

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) – President Donald Trump has ordered that the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff in respect for the victims of the shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California.

Trump ordered the flag be flown at half-staff until sunset Saturday at the White House and on all public buildings, military posts, naval stations and aboard all U.S. naval vessels.

He also directed the flag to be flown at half-staff at all U.S. embassies and military bases and naval stations abroad.

Authorities say 28-year-old Ian David Long, a former machine gunner and decorated combat veteran of the war in Afghanistan, opened fire Wednesday night at the Southern California bar, killing 12 people and sending hundreds fleeing in terror.

….Great bravery shown by police. California Highway Patrol was on scene within 3 minutes, with first officer to enter shot numerous times. That Sheriff’s Sergeant died in the hospital. God bless all of the victims and families of the victims. Thank you to Law Enforcement. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2018

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren took to Twitter, saying Congress must end gun violence immediately.

Late last night, at least 12 people died in a mass shooting in a California bar – including a police officer. My heart goes out to the families of the victims and those wounded. This cannot continue. Congress must move to #EndGunViolence – now. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 8, 2018

Sen. Ed Markey echoed Warren’s words, saying in a tweet that “real legislation” must be passed to “stop the bloodshed.”

My heart is with the victims of the #ThousandOaks shooting. Gun violence is an epidemic. It’s relentless. But we can’t get fatigued or become numb to tragedy. We too must be relentless in our efforts to stop the bloodshed, to pass real legislation. We owe it to those we’ve lost. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) November 8, 2018

