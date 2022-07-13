SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - New numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show inflation surging as consumers continue to deal with high prices when buying everyday essentials.

For the 12 months ending in June, the government’s consumer price index rose by 9.1%, the fastest jump of its kind since 1981.

Fuel prices are driving much of it, increasing more than 11% last month, up 60% compared to last year. Groceries also rose in price, up 1% last month and more than 12% annually, while the price of electricity rose 1.7%, up nearly 14% on the year.

“Price are definitely crazy,” said Danni Orlando. “I’m a college student, so it’s difficult even trying to afford groceries.”

“Everything is so expensive that people can’t survive” said Genovea Diaz, another local concerned about rising prices.

Consumer sentiment also hit a record low last month, as new polling shows 42% of Americans are struggling to remain where they are financially.

85% also think the economy is getting worse.

“I like to be optimistic, but I don’t know, I don’t have high hopes for it,” Orlando said.

Robert Nakosteen, an economics professor emeritus at UMass Amherst’s Isenberg School of Management, said for commuters who cannot work remotely, with little to no access to public transportation or carpooling, the recent report is a tough one to swallow.

Still, he said, this may be the worst of it.

“My prediction… is that we have seen the worst of inflation and it is going to start coming down,” Nakosteen said.

Experts believe the Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates again at the end of July to help temper the effects of inflation.

