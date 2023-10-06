Minneapolis (CNN) — The US job market surged in September, adding more jobs than expected for the second consecutive month, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Employers added 336,000 jobs last month. That’s above the 227,000 net gain recorded in August, a total that was upwardly revised by 40,000 positions.

The unemployment rate held steady at 3.8% in August.

Consensus estimates from economists were for 170,000 net jobs added and a jobless rate of 3.7%, according to Refinitiv.

While September marks the 33rd consecutive month of job growth for the United States, the Federal Reserve has been aiming to slow the economy and cool down the labor market.

This story is developing and will be updated.

