(CNN) — The labor market heated back up in April as employers added 253,000 jobs, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It’s a surprising increase at a time when many indicators were pointing to a slowdown in the job market.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.4% from 3.5%. The labor force participation rate held steady at 62.6%.

Economists were expecting job growth to decline for the third consecutive month, 180,000 jobs to be added, and for the unemployment rate to increase to 3.6%, according to Refinitiv. Only three economists of the 87 polled by Refinitiv had projected job growth near or above 253,000.

The net job gains seen in April represent a big jump from March’s tally, which was revised down to 165,000 from 236,000 jobs, BLS data shows.

Some of the largest gains were in the sectors of private education and health services, professional and business services, and leisure and hospitality.

In April, average hourly earnings trending up, rising 0.5% from the previous month and increasing to a 4.4% gain over the past year. In March, the monthly and annual measures of wage gains in the private sector was up 0.3% and 4.3%, respectively.

“Payrolls came in better than expected, the unemployment rate fell, and wage growth reaccelerated; all of these data points show that the labor market remains on somewhat solid footing,” Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, said in a statement. “While the [Federal Reserve] has laid the groundwork for a pause at the June meeting, additional strong economic data would keep them firmly on the side of a tightening bias.”

