US law enforcement stepping up security in major cities amid tensions with Iran

BOSTON (WHDH) - Cities across the country are increasing security after Iran vowed “harsh retaliation” for a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad’s airport that killed a top Iranian general.

Boston police announced that there is no credible threat to the city but they will continue monitoring events around the world following the death of Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

“We will increase patrols to protect the city and the people that live in and visit our great city,” Boston police said in a statement. “We continue to work with other law enforcement partners to keep our city safe. As always, we remind people to say something if they see something suspicious.”

New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea added that their department is also closely monitoring events in Iran and across the region.

“While there are no specific/credible threats to #NYC, we’ve deployed additional resources to key locations,” he tweeted.

Los Angeles police are also keeping an eye on the area.

“While there is no credible threat to Los Angeles, the LAPD is monitoring the events developing in Iran,” the department said in a statement. “We will continue to communicate with state, local, federal and international law enforcement partners regarding any significant intel that may develop.”

The United States has urged American citizens to leave Iraq “immediately” following the airstrike that killed Soleimani and nine others.

The State Department said the embassy in Baghdad, which was attacked by Iran-backed militiamen and their supporters earlier this week, is closed and all consular services have been suspended.

