United States officials have lifted a temporary ban on Mexican avocados.

The U.S. suspended avocado imports after a threat was made against a food inspector in Mexico. Mexican officials and the United States Department of Agriculture are working to increase safety measures for inspectors.

Officials enacted the ban last week, leading to price increases in some areas.

