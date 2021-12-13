CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The U.S. Marshals New Hampshire Fugitive Task Force has announced the capture of a “Fugitive of the Week” in Florida.

Marshall James Dimick, 31, whose last known address was in the upper valley area of New Hampshire, was wanted on an arrest warrant issued March 30 charging him with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and being a possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

He was arrested in Cedar Key, Florida.

“Once again, we see that the ‘Fugitive of the Week’ program has an extensive reach.” U.S. Marshal Nick Willard said in a statement. “Fugitives can flee across state lines, or across the country and we still receive tips that lead to the arrest of these fugitives that truly believe that they can run away from their legal issues.”

