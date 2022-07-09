(CNN) — The US Marshals Service has arrested 13 of the most wanted sex offenders in Iowa, authorities say.

All of the fugitives were non-compliant with Iowa’s Sex Offender Registry, and seven had former convictions for “crimes against children under the age of 13,” US Marshals said in a news release on Friday.

“Operation Most Wanted” was conducted by the US Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force. Two guns, ammunition and drugs were seized, the release said.

Three new criminal cases were presented to the US Attorney’s Office, US Marshals said.

“Much of the success of this operation can be attributed to the vigilant efforts of our community members,” Supervisory Deputy US Marshal Phil Hartung said in the release. “Throughout this operation, tips were received through the Iowa Sex Offender Registry’s tipline and through the United State Marshals tipline.”

Cash rewards are being offered to those with information that leads directly to the arrest of sex offenders who are not in compliance with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry, which became law on July 1, 1995.

“Ensuring our community’s safety is a continual effort, and our Deputy Marshals in Iowa will continue to track these offenders who are deliberately out of compliance,” acting US Marshal for the District of Northern Iowa Chris Barther said in the statement.

“The Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Project Safe Childhood relies upon the ongoing efforts and relationships between law enforcement agencies, nonprofit entities (including schools), advocacy organizations and many others to protect and defend children against sexual exploitation and abuse.”

There are 49 sex offenders remaining on Iowa’s Most Wanted.

