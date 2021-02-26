US Marshals offer reward in search for man wanted in death of NH toddler

Authorities are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a 24-year-old New Hampshire man who is wanted in connection with the death of a 21-month-old child who died after ingesting a controlled drug.

Dana Jeffrey Dolan is described as a white male standing 6 feet tall and 130 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair with a tattoo on his chest. He is wanted on a warrant out of Londonderry, New Hampshire charging him with negligent homicide, reckless manslaughter, and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

Dolan was last known to be in the Tilton, Northfield, and Laconia, New Hampshire areas, where he is known to have family, friends, and associates.

Anyone with information is asked to call US Marshals at 603-225-1632 or call 1-877-WANTED-2.